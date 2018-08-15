UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 17, we feature John Lastinger’s 17-yard keeper for a touchdown, which topped Texas in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

One of the greatest Georgia plays of the 1980s was a touchdown run which actually wasn’t scored by Herschel Walker. In fact, the play resulted during the season following Walker’s departure. Georgia entered the 1984 Cotton Bowl with a 9-1-1 record, facing the second-ranked and undefeated Texas Longhorns in their home state. It was a very low scoring affair for the majority of the game as both teams could manage just field goals. Leading 9-3 with 4:35 remaining in the contest, the Longhorns forced the Bulldogs to punt. Luck would strike Georgia’s way as the return was muffed by Texas, and the Bulldogs recovered the fumble at the opposing 23-yard line. Three plays later, Georgia capitalized on the turnover. On third down and four, Bulldog quarterback John Lastinger faked a handoff on an option and kept the ball. The senior signal-caller then darted towards the pylon, scoring from 17 yards out with 3:22 left. After the successful PAT by Kevin Butler, Georgia held a 10-9 advantage—a lead it would not relinquish—and all of Georgia knew what time it was in Texas.



