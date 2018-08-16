UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 16, we feature Herschel Walker’s unforgettable 16-yard touchdown run—the freshman phenom’s first score as a Bulldog in 1980—when he bulled over safety Bill Bates in Knoxville.

With just over a minute remaining in the third quarter of the 1980 season opener at Tennessee, Georgia trailed the Volunteers, 15-2, but had possession on the opposing 16-yard line. Bulldog quarterback Buck Belue turned and handed the ball to freshman Herschel Walker, who had been first inserted into the game midway through the second quarter. Walker started to his left, broke a tackle at the 15-yard line, and then faced safety Bill Bates who was squared up and ready to take down the tailback. Running smack into Bates at the eight-yard line, Herschel’s legs continued to churn as he literally bulled over Tennessee’s safety-man. Two other Volunteer defenders converged on Walker inside the five-yard line, but were split by the big back, leaving one, lineman Mike Casteel, lying on the turf in pain. Walker strolled the last two or so yards into the end zone for his first collegiate score—a touchdown like few had seen before. After scoring to put the Bulldogs back into the game, Herschel added a second touchdown less than five minutes later, giving Georgia a 16-15 advantage and, ultimately, a one-point upset victory in Knoxville.



