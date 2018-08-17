UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 15, we feature D.J. Shockley’s soaring 15-yard score against South Carolina in 2005.

In his first start under center at Georgia, D.J. Shockley was responsible for six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) against Boise State in the 2005 season opener. The following week against SEC foe South Carolina, the senior signal-caller was responsible for just one touchdown—but, more importantly, the Bulldogs would get the win over the Gamecocks. Early in the second quarter in a scoreless tie with the 'Cocks, Shockley put an exclamation point on a 13-play drive which covered more than 90 yards. From the opposing 15-yard line, he took off to his right after receiving the snap, got help with tremendous blocks by Leonard Pope, Danny Ware and others, and soared into the end zone for a touchdown. The 15-yard touchdown began the scoring of what ultimately ended in a close 17-15 Georgia victory—or, what was Steve Spurrier’s first game against the Bulldogs as South Carolina’s head coach (so that made it even more special).



