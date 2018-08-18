UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 14, we feature the 14-yard scoring scamper by Tron Jackson, the “Electron Bomb,” to help top Georgia Tech in 1982.

Attempting to complete a perfect 11-0 regular season of 1982, Georgia led rival Georgia Tech, 31-18, with less than a minute remaining in the game. At the moment, the Bulldogs were primarily playing reserves, including tailback Tron Jackson. Nicknamed the “Electron Bomb” for his ability to suddenly break off a long run, the speedy freshman had carried the ball earlier, scoring on a 36-yard run. Possessing the ball at the Yellow Jacket’s 14-yard line, quarterback Todd Williams pitched the ball to Jackson, who headed to his right before cutting through the line, and squirting through a trio of Tech defenders before flying into the end zone for the score. In Georgia’s 38-18 victory, the Electron Bomb finished with 50 yards rushing on two carries—both of which resulted in touchdowns. Notably, in rushing for 877 yards during his Bulldog tenure from 1982-1985, Jackson’s 6.50 career rushing average remains the best in school history (at least 100 carries), just ahead of Todd Gurley’s 6.44 career average.



