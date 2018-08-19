UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 13, we feature Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown as a Bulldog—a 13-yard scoring strike to Coleman Watson against Western Kentucky in 2006.

In Georgia’s 48-12 win over Western Kentucky in the 2006 season opener, the Bulldogs scored on offense and special teams while several different players had big games. It was also the first time much-hyped Matthew Stafford suited up for Georgia. Completing 3 of 5 passes for 40 yards, the true freshman didn’t put up huge numbers, although he did throw his first touchdown pass as a Bulldog. With just over a minute remaining in the game, Stafford, who normally guns the ball, used some terrific touch to find backup tight end Coleman Watson for a 13-yard score. Not only was it the freshman quarterback’s first collegiate score, but it was the first and only reception for Watson in his Georgia career (and, now you know the answer to a great trivia question).



