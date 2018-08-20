UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 12, we feature the Andy Johnson-to-Jimmy Shirer 12-yard completion, setting up Jimmy Poulos going over the top to beat Tech in 1971.

What most Bulldog enthusiasts recall about the 1971 Georgia-Georgia Tech game played on Thanksgiving was when sophomore Jimmy Poulos went over the top from one-yard out, scoring the game-winning touchdown with mere seconds remaining. However, if not for the play just prior to Poulos’ winning plunge, the game would have likely resulted in a tie, or even a loss, instead of a 28-24 Georgia victory.

Trailing the Yellow Jackets by three points with 24 seconds left in the game, Georgia was on Tech’s 13-yard line with no timeouts remaining and facing second down and goal. Meanwhile, placekicker Kim Braswell warmed up on the sideline just in case he had to attempt a game-tying field goal. Sophomore Andy Johnson dropped back and threw a pass towards the right sideline and flanker Jimmy Shirer. The quarterback's toss was low, but Shirer made the catch, going out of bounds around the goal line. A few seconds elapsed as the officials debated whether or not a reception had been made in the first place, caught in bounds short of the end zone, or caught out of bounds for an incompletion. The ruling was Shirer made the catch between the one-yard line and the goal line. On the ensuing play with 18 seconds remaining, Poulos hurdled into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Notably, UGA offensive coordinator Fred Pancoast later confessed if Shirer had not made the catch, Braswell likely would have been inserted into the game to attempt a field goal, meaning, if not for Shirer’s 12-yard reception, what was referred to as “one of the greatest comebacks in Georgia history” would have instead ended, at best for the Bulldogs, in a tied game.



