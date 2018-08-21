UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 11, we feature the Matthew Stafford-to-A.J. Green 11-yard game-winning touchdown pass to defeat Kentucky in 2008.

After getting destroyed the week before by Florida towards the end of the 2008 season, Georgia headed to Lexington, Kentucky, attempting to avoid dropping two in a row. Still, the Bulldogs struggled against the Wildcats in a game where the lead changed hands six times in the second half alone. Trailing 38-35 in the closing minutes, Georgia had the ball on the opposing 11-yard line facing third-and-goal. The Bulldogs’ Matthew Stafford received the snap and felt immediate pressure from the defense, forcing him to roll out. The junior quarterback pumped faked, avoided some would-be tacklers, and then threw the ball to a quadruple-covered A.J. Green in the back corner of the end zone for an extraordinary touchdown. Resulting in a 42-38 victory over the ‘Cats, Stafford had 376 yards passing (his SEC-high), but none bigger than his 11 yards to Green for the game-winning score.



