UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 10, we feature cornerback Ronald Bailey’s 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown at Vanderbilt in 1997.

Although resulting six times the last four seasons, since the NCAA ruled in 1992 that a fumble occurring anywhere on the field could be advanced by a defense, Georgia has returned 16 fumbles for touchdowns in 25 seasons. In 1997, or back when it was rather rare for a Bulldog to take a fumble to the house, Georgia jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. On the Commodores’ opening offensive possession, quarterback Damian Allen faced third-and-long from his own 29-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Vanderbilt signal-caller dropped back, whereby he was quickly stripped of the football by linebacker Orantes Grant around the 15-yard line. The ball dropped to the turf where it was picked up by cornerback Ronald Bailey at the 10-yard line. The older brother of eventual Bailey All-Americans, Champ and Boss, raced into the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 advantage en route to a 34-13 victory.



