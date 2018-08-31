UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: For today, Day 1, the last day on our countdown to tomorrow’s gameday, there were several memorable 1-yard plays in UGA history we considered before deciding on Herschel Walker’s 1-yard soaring score against Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. By the way, thank you for following our 100-Day Countdown of Plays—plays which brought back many Bulldog memories.

Late in the first quarter of the 1981 Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame, Bulldog placekicker Rex Robinson tied the game, 3-3, with a 46-yard field goal. On the ensuing play, the Fighting Irish made a huge mental mistake when they didn’t cover Georgia’s kickoff, and Bob Kelly recovered a loose ball for the Bulldogs at the opposing one-yard line. After a failed quarterback sneak by Buck Belue, freshman Herschel Walker showed why he was the man. On the next play, the All-American tailback took the handoff, leaped from around the three-yard line, essentially clearing both the Dawgs’ offensive line and the Irish’s stacked defense for the 1-yard touchdown. Walker, who finished the game with 150 rushing yards, became the first opposing player to reach the 100-yard rushing mark against Notre Dame all season. His 1-yard score, the first of what would be five career touchdowns Walker tallied in three bowl appearances, gave Georgia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Bulldogs beat the Irish, 17-10, en route to capturing the 1980 National Championship.



