UGA vs. Florida: Prospects who could be influenced by the outcome

An argument could be made that Florida and Georgia are the two early standouts for the four-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., so this matchup could play a big role in Burley’s thinking moving forward. There is still a long way to figure out his recruitment but the Gators and the Bulldogs will be closely watched through the weekend. Clemson, Tennessee and many others are going to make a run at Burley because he’s so talented, but the Florida/Georgia game will play a big role.

*****

The 2023 four-star defensive end has said he has developed the best relationships with Florida, Georgia and Clemson so far, so this weekend’s matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs could be super important early in his recruitment. Florida and Georgia will keep battling for Collins, one of the best defensive ends in 2023, but watch out for Alabama as well. The Crimson Tide are definitely making the Gardendale, Ala., standout a priority and many of the state’s prospects don’t leave.

*****

Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU are the top five for Etienne, whose recruitment could still go in a lot of directions. Does he stay home and play for LSU despite its upcoming search for a new coach? Does he follow in his brother’s footsteps and play at Clemson? Georgia already has two running backs committed, so the Bulldogs might be holding off until 2023, but Florida could be a sneaky competitor in his recruitment. A big weekend by the Gators could definitely help a lot as Etienne’s final decision could still be up in the air.

*****

Florida and Georgia are two schools that McVay definitely likes early in his recruitment and he could land at either school. But the 2023 four-star offensive tackle from East St. Louis, Ill., will have plenty of other options, and Missouri will also be a school to watch after five-star teammate Luther Burden just committed there over the Bulldogs. McVay already has more than 20 offers and a lot of schools are involved across the country, but these two SEC East powers are recruiting him hard and the outcome could give one an edge.

*****

The five-star and No. 1 cornerback in the 2022 class is one of the top priorities for both Florida and Georgia after his de-commitment to Ohio State over the summer. It feels like the Bulldogs have definitely pulled ahead in his recruitment and the outcome of one game might not play a factor in Singletary’s final decision. But if the Gators play really well - and possibly win - then Florida could return to top status. There are other schools that are vying for the five-star cornerback, but it definitely feels like a Florida/Georgia battle right now, with the Dawgs holding a slight edge to land him.

*****