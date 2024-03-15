Georgia is already zeroing in on another talented running back to add in Athens.

Savion Hiter is the No. 1 running back and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2026 class. The Virginia prospect has racked up offers from some of the nation's top powers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and others.

Hiter wasted no time visiting Athens this spring, taking in Georgia's first spring practice on March 12. The experience didn't disappoint.