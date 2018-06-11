The Latest: It's been a busy month of June for elite Orlando-area linebacker Rian Davis as he and several of his teammates have been making the rounds to college campuses as part of a bus tour. The tour, meant to provide more exposure for under-the-radar prospects, has also given Davis a chance to check out a few of the programs that are high on his list. Rivals.com caught up with Davis late last week in Atlanta to get his thoughts following his visit to Georgia as well as an update for his next round of visits.

In His Words

"Georgia, Texas, Louisville and Alabama are the schools talking to me the most right now." Davis broke down each of the programs below.

Georgia

"I've been liking them for a while. This was my third time up at Georgia and each time I go I like it more and more. Coach Shuman keeps telling me that he feels like I can play any of the linebacker positions but mainly he sees me at the 'money' position. They just had a great linebacker last year in Roquan Smith and it helps me a lot to see a guy like have success in that defense. It helps me envision what I'm capable of and what type of stuff they would have me doing in their scheme. I want to come back for an official visit and if not during the summer then I will do it sometime during the season."

Texas

"I came from Texas so I know a lot about the program. I went to one of their games last year and it was nice. The fans were really into the game, they're loud, it's crazy there, they are standing up the whole time. My uncle still lives out there. I'm going to be going there for an official visit June 15-17. I'm looking forward to meeting the players, meeting the rest of the staff and getting to know all the coaches and stuff like that."

Louisville

"I already took an official visit up there. They were the first school to reach out to me about setting one up. It was good. It went really well. Coach Beard has been telling me he feels like I can play anywhere in their defense. Inside the first two downs and then outside and rushing the passer in third down situations."

Alabama