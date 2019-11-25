Emmanuel Henderson is heating up as a recruit in the 2022 class. He is a star athlete at Geneva County in Hartford, Ala. and he picked up an offer from Georgia over the weekend. He also has offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee. Henderson is from Georgia, so this is another big offer for him and he did not see this one coming.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I was surprised by the Georgia offer. I did not expect it," said Henderson. "I was in the lounge walking around talking to the other recruits. Coach Dell McGee came up to me, we talked, and he said he was impressed with my film and then he offered me. "It was my first visit there and the atmosphere was great. "I have been interested in Georgia. I have family members that are fans and I grew up in Columbus, Ga. "The best part of the visit was the Dawg Walk. "Georgia is a very good school and I like it."

RIVALS REACTION