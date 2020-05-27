To that end, the first piece of the 2022 puzzle came on board Wednesday with the commitment of four-star Brookwood cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew .

Georgia is in the thick of the hunt for the Class of 2021, but Kirby Smart and his staff have always kept their eyes on the classes beyond the immediate one.

Groves-Killebrew, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, is certainly no stranger to the Georgia program.

"It felt great to get this offer," Groves-Killebrew said after adding the Bulldogs to his sheet last November. "I’ve been going to UGA since I was in 8th grade, so it was great to finally get the offer . . . Georgia is definitely a top team for me. Even before I had the offer, I was very interested in Georgia."

He echoed those sentiments in late April, as well.

"I've visited Georgia six or seven times," Groves-Killebrew told Chad Simmons. "It's the school I've visited the most, and they're building a national championship-type of program."

Credit those repeat visits for the rising junior's early commitment, as the school and program sold itself quickly.

"I love the atmosphere at Georgia, I also like the fans, the coaches, the players," Groves-Killebrew said. "It’s always a good time when I'm up there."

It's clear the staff has established and endeared themselves well from the get-go, as well.

"I like Coach [Charlton] Warren a lot," Groves-Killebrew said. "He knows how to develop defensive backs, and Coach [Kirby] Smart has a lot of knowledge about defense and the game."