Georgia finds itself in an interesting spot at defensive back.

With four months until Early Signing Day, the Bulldogs have two defensive back commits in Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. The decommitments of Jaylen Heyward and Peyton Woodyard, combined with the miss on KJ Bolden, leaves Georgia without a safety in the class at this point.

The Georgia staff will now be scouring the country this fall to find prospects to add to the defense. The Bulldog coaches have made a habit of these late finds over the past couple of classes. UGASports takes a look back at a few of those examples.