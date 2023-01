CJ May is just coming onto the recruiting scene. The Class of 2025 edge defender is growing into a 6-foot-4 frame. May recorded 50 tackles, two and a half sacks, and ten tackles for a loss during his sophomore season at Highland Home High School in Alabama.

May has recently been offered by Penn State and Tennessee, and was on campus in Athens this weekend getting to know the Georgia staff. May spoke about his visit and his relationship with Georgia.