UGA sees intriguing future for four-star Nalin Scott
Nalin Scott doesn't look like a traditional tight end.
The 2026 four-star at McEachern High School currently measures at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds. That sounds like a future big-bodied, physical receiver in a Power Five conference.
But that's not what Georgia sees in Scott's future.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news