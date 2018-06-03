With the emergence of highly-skilled Justin Fields, it is pretty much a foregone conclusion that the true freshman signal-caller will see time for the Bulldogs under center this season—perhaps even if only for a limited number of possessions per game—despite the presence of sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm. With Georgia armed with Fromm-Fields, it’s presumably reasonable to ask if the pair could conclude the 2018 campaign as the top quarterback tandem in UGA history.

From the mid-1940s, or the start of the drop-back quarterback era at Georgia, to the present, discovered were all of the seasons whereby the Bulldogs implemented what would be considered truly a quarterback tandem—when a second quarterback didn’t play in merely mop-up duty or when the starter was injured, but was rotated into action for at least a couple of possessions per contest and for nearly every, if not each, game.

In descending order, my opinion of the top five quarterback tandems in Georgia history (their combined statistics in table below rankings):

5) 1964—Lynn Hughes & Preston Ridlehuber: Upon his arrival to Athens as the Bulldogs’ new head coach, Vince Dooley implemented several drastic changes—among them, a three-yards-and-a-cloud of dust offense whereby the skills of two quarterbacks could be utilized—an offensive attack never really exhibited before at Georgia. While Lynn Hughes was regarded as the better passer, whereas Preston Ridlehuber perhaps the best runner on the entire team, they were both athletic enough to completely change positions by the end of the following year (Hughes to safety, Ridlehuber to running back). Don’t let their seemingly lowly combined statistics below fool you, it was the pair’s united generalship of the offense which was critical in the team achieving a surprising 7-3-1 record. Without the duo, but instead replaced with a run-of-the-mill college quarterback, the Dogs’ season likely would have finished like seven of their previous nine campaigns—a losing one.

4) 2002—David Greene & D.J. Shockley: This twosome would rank a bit higher based on combined production alone; however, their “tandemness” was somewhat one-sided towards Greene. Shockley not only missed four contests, but in games which remained relatively close throughout, he was inserted for only an average of roughly three possessions. Still, of their three seasons together, 2002 was when each complimented the other best. Without Greene, who was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection that year, the Bulldogs probably don’t win the SEC East, followed by a conference crown, resulting in a near-perfect 13-1 campaign. Still, if you recall the season opener against Clemson, the dual-threat Shockley was responsible for two of Georgia’s four touchdowns, and, without him, the Bulldogs likely would have lost to the Tigers instead of escaping with a 31-28 victory.

3) 1959—Fran Tarkenton & Charley Britt: Most Georgia enthusiasts are quite familiar with Fran Tarkenton who, prior to having a hall-of-fame career in the NFL, was a first-team All-SEC quarterback as a junior in 1959, when he led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and Orange Bowl victory. Still, Tarkenton not only had plenty of help in leading the team but, unbeknownst to most, he did not start even a single game under center during Georgia’s championship run. Experienced senior Charley Britt was the Bulldogs’ starter at the position and, although he was often relieved swiftly by the skillful reserve, he always returned to the ballgame as the signal-caller for at least a couple of additional possessions. Although Tarkenton was the better scrambler, Britt was probably the better pure runner, and was an adequate passer, as well. On a side note, the two quarterbacks were a good tandem on the other side of the ball, as well, as arguably the Bulldogs’ top two defensive backs.

2) 1976—Ray Goff & Matt Robinson: Although this pair falls just short of my opinion of Georgia’s greatest quarterback tandem in history, Ray Goff and Matt Robinson would likely garner the “lifetime achievement” award. For three seasons, culminating with an SEC title in 1976, the duo complimented one another well as Goff was the “runner,” Robinson the “passer”—yet each was efficient at doing the other (i.e., Goff could be an excellent passer, Robinson was an adequate runner). Through the first five games of the season, each signal-caller averaged roughly 100 yards of total offense per contest. However, following a loss at Ole Miss—what would be the team’s lone setback of the regular season—the Bulldogs became even more run-oriented and, with that, Robinson’s snaps were limited. Goff, who was named the SEC’s Player of the Year in ’76, remains one of only two quarterbacks in the history of the Heisman Trophy to finish in the top 10 of the award's voting (seventh), yet did not lead his team in passing yardage (322 yards to Robinson’s 609).

1) 1971—Andy Johnson & James Ray: Vince Dooley had a difficult decision to make entering the 1971 season: Junior quarterback James Ray had experience as an admirable passer the year before, whereas sophomore Andy Johnson was coming off likely the greatest freshman campaign ever by a Bullpups player. With both signal-callers ending fall camp in a “dead heat,” the Georgia head coach decided to play both quarterbacks interchangeably with Johnson starting and seeing most of the action. Still, part of what was considered the best quarterback tandem in college football for 1971, Ray was the “best second-string quarterback around,” according to Dooley. On one hand, Johnson’s 870 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns scored established single-season conference records for a sophomore, while he finished third in the SEC Player of the Year balloting. On the other, Ray rushed for 151 yards off the bench at South Carolina—what was believed to be a single-game school record at the time (later determined to rank third)—was responsible for 170 yards and three touchdowns while named the UPI’s Southeast Offensive Player of the Week in a starting role versus Florida, and ended the season as the Bulldogs’ leading passer.

Notably, what’s interesting regarding the five aforementioned twosomes is what could very well result if Jake Fromm & Justin Fields perform well enough as a tandem to be inserted into rankings by the end of the upcoming season: One of the quarterbacks was a better passer, even if only the slightest, while the other was distinctly a better rusher, yet just one was the clear-cut starter (Of the 60 combined games the five tandems appeared in, just once, Ray versus Florida in ’71, did the reserve start under center—and that was only because of an injury.).