UGASports - UGA's early-enrollees get first taste of Sanford Stadium

"I guarantee they were jacked up, even though it was early in the morning.”

Earlier this week, Georgia’s 16 early-enrollees were able to get their first chance to experience Sanford Stadium as a member of the football program. On this week’s episode of UGASports Live , former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan mentioned that the team held an early-morning strength and conditioning workout at the home football field. Georgia's assistant strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders tweeted an image of Dooley Field with cones set up for the workout.

Donnan noted that as a coach, you’re seeking ways to keep the morale of your team high, especially when the players are going through the same lifting and conditioning routines.

Getting them to the actual game site is a great way to pump the players up, he said.

“They went down at 6 o’clock in the morning for a unity type thing,” Donnan said. “They did their drills down there for a different type of thing. You have to think about it like this. How many of those guys, of those 16 players who are new players for the University of Georgia, have ever been in Sanford Stadium as a player, as a Georgia Bulldog? To take them down there and have their first chance to go out there—it had to be an enlightening experience for them. I guarantee they were jacked up, even though it was early in the morning.”

Donnan, who coached the Bulldogs from 1996-2000, pointed out the historical significance Sanford Stadium has for the program. When Donnan coached the team, he likened any workout, practice or game at Sanford Stadium to “life or death.” In this case, the strength staff would be the one leading workouts at Sanford Stadium, since spring practices don’t begin until March 16.

“I’m going to apply the pressure to you just like it would be on Saturday afternoon,” Donnan said. “We’re going to do it at practice, too. But we’re going to ramp it up when we go down to the stadium.”

UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi followed Donnan’s point by specifically mentioning that Georgia’s prized recruit in the 2021 class, a local five-star quarterback from Bogart, had to have felt the significance of the moment.

“Think of the butterflies of a Brock Vandagriff,” Nabulsi said.

The UGASports.com staff’s conversation about the early-morning workout followed head coach Kirby Smart’s comment about how important it is for players to go above and beyond at these pre-spring strength and conditioning workouts.

"The connection and the dialogue and what is my 'why,’ what is our 'why,’ and then demanding the standard, has been a big topic for us,” Smart said. “You asked, ‘How do you see that you’re getting results for that?’ It’s every day in the sprints; it’s every time something adverse happens. It’s holding the guys accountable. I’m not waiting on (the first practice) to see the effects of the stuff we’re doing. I’m seeing the fruits of the labor when more guys are coming in on their own, coming in to throw or work out extra. That culture is what you have to have in order to be elite, and that’s what we’re always working toward.”

With this in mind, Donnan said it is important for each drill to be run correctly. Once a player is given permission to slack off, it carries over to the field. Therefore, Donnan believes the pressure applied to each workout, magnified by the aura of being in Sanford Stadium, is a good thing for these young players to experience.

These new freshmen were able to get an early sense of what it’s like to suit up between the hedges, knowing they can’t take even the most minor drill off.

“There’s a reason we say, run to the line, touch the line,” Donnan said. “You’re finishing the whole situation; you’re finishing the drill. There’s a reason there’s a goal line—you’ve got to cross the line. Anybody that’s going to do an agility drill, you’ve seen these people touch one line, go back, do the other. Sometimes they don’t touch the line. Hey, if you miss the line once, you’re going to miss it twice. If you miss it twice, you’ll miss it four times. You have to do it the right way every time, and do what you’re supposed to.”