With the recent commitment of four-star athlete Makiya Tongue, a Class of 2019 prospect out of Baton Rogue, Louisiana's University Laboratory School, there’s been some talk regarding the uncommonness of Georgia landing a recruit from the Pelican State. As it turns out, it indeed has been rare for the Bulldogs to sign a player from Louisiana—in fact, really rare—which should come to no surprise considering LSU is likely the top major program in the country at keeping in-state talent at home. For example, of the thirty-nine high-four or five-star prospects from the state of Louisiana from 2002-2018, thirty, or nearly 80 percent, signed with the Tigers. Hunting for, and then pouring over, decades of Georgia football rosters dating back to the 1920s, I discovered who I believe are the very few all-time recruits from Louisiana to sign with the Bulldogs (excludes walk-ons). There have been so few, in fact, when Tongue makes it official, you will still be able to count the number on one hand—literally.

In 1997, Haynesville High School's Demetric Evans became the first Louisiana native in more than 40 years to sign with Georgia.

In 1997, second-year head coach Jim Donnan inked Haynesville, Louisiana’s Demetric Evans, marking the first time in more than 40 years Georgia signed a player from The Boot. Considered one of the top defensive linemen in the nation, Evans chose the Bulldogs over LSU and Texas A&M. Despite never considered a starter while at Georgia, he proved to be a valuable reserve for four seasons on the defensive line, totaling 86 career tackles, including six for loss, and 10 quarterback hurries. After going undrafted in 2001, Evans carved out a respectable NFL career, playing for three different teams in nine seasons. Seeing the rarity of Georgia signing someone from Louisiana, it’s remarkable that just a year after Evans, Donnan lured defensive back Terreal Bierria from Slidell. Playing at 6-foot-3 and more than 200 pounds for Salmen High School, Bierria had been named as a senior in 1997 to the “Super Southern 100” (the top 100 recruits in the South), 14 of whom were from Louisiana. After redshirting a year at Georgia, he became a standout in the Bulldogs’ secondary for the next three seasons, two as a starting safety. From 1999-2001, Bierria totaled 190 tackles, 10 for loss, four interceptions, and 16 passes broken up. After being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, his professional career never got on track, playing just two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, things got even worse for Bierria. In 2009, he was arrested for first-degree murder of a man in his hometown of Slidell; however, after mistrials in 2012 and 2013, Bierria was never convicted. Of course, from New Orleans’ Holy Cross School, there’s the recently departed Michael Chigbu. A three-star prospect rated the No. 60 receiver in the nation for the Class of 2015, Chigbu could never really get in a grove while at Georgia. After starting six games as a sophomore in 2016, he appeared in only six games last year. In three seasons as a Bulldog, Chigbu made 13 receptions for 116 yards and no touchdowns. Finally, in a way, we come full circle from the latest Bulldog signee from Louisiana to the first—both of whom were graduates of The Big Easy’s Holy Cross School. And, although a native of New Orleans, the initial Louisianian to sign with Georgia arrived via a Mississippi junior college—and amid much fanfare.

Upon signing with Georgia in 1956, quarterback Ken Schulte is greeted by former Bulldog quarterback great, and Major League Baseball MVP, Spurgeon "Spud" Chandler.