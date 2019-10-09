Georgia pulls out all the stops when it comes to preparing their players during game week. Aside from the normal steps, such as watching film on the upcoming opponent or recovering from the previous game, head coach Kirby Smart incorporates developmental one-on-one sessions as well as film from NFL teams and players.

The football program employs many different staffers. Each has his own separate responsibilities, which makes sense considering the abundance of tasks that need to be completed for the team to be productive. While the assistants' influence may be limited when it comes to time on the practice field, Smart says their impact cannot be overstated.

“They're limited in what they can do on the grass, but they're not limited in what they can do for us as coaches,” said Smart. “Every one of them has an assigned duty. We’ve got about a 17-page book that tells you everything you’ve got to do each week, and it lets you know what you’ve got to be preparing for.”

The tasks stretch anywhere from studying game film on the opponent to studying plays by NFL standouts, or even having face-to-face discussions to make sure a player’s mind is right before a game.

“A lot of them might be breaking down opponents' personnel for the next week. They might be looking at pressures or sacks in the NFL. We try to be on the cutting edge of our players being able to watch innovative things. They want to watch a new play that somebody ran in the NFL,” said Smart. “There are limitless things that those quality control guys can do and we try to encourage them to do those and help them. And then there’s player development guys, personnel guys that spend time with our players. Because more important than any scheme we put out there is what frame of mind we have, what’s the mindset of our team, and where are they mentally. That’s really important.”

The players look at the film study as an opportunity to add to their skillset, whether it be analyzing a specific play design or studying the moves of a designated player. For senior defensive end Justin Young, there is one player he loves to see come on the screen.

“They show us a mixture of a little bit of everybody. There’s not really just one specific team. For example, for the d-line, they show us the Rams’ defensive end Aaron Donald. His pass rush moves and being able to put as many pass rush moves in our bag as possible so we can pull them out on game day. I think that helps a lot,” said Young.

Young also said that analyzing former Georgia players helps them, considering they were in the same position as him not too long ago. He sees them flourishing on Sundays and sometimes pictures himself in their shoes.

“Lorenzo Carter, as well, who was here. We take a look at those guys who make plays. Leonard Floyd and Khalil Mack, guys like that; that make big plays in the league. We try to mock those guys. Seeing guys in the league do that is always good, because we try to mock it here. By the time we get to the league, we can execute at a high level.”

Junior outside linebacker Walter Grant didn’t hesitate to label Jason Taylor as the player he watches the most, saying he watches his get-off and tries to “make everything look the same.”

As Georgia prepares to host South Carolina, this week will be yet another chance for the players to develop even farther as they look to advance to 6-0 on Saturday.



