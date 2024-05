Georgia is back in the picture for Naeshaun Montgomery.

The Bulldogs offered the 2025 Rivals100 receiver last June. That came during Bryan McClendon's tenure as the receivers coach in Athens.

Now James Coley is the one coaching the receivers at Georgia. A "re-offer" to Montgomery on April 29 has the Bulldogs back in the mix with the south Florida receiver.

"It definitely feels good to have them back in the picture and still having interest," Montgomery said. "They won't regret it."