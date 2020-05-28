UGASports - UGA officially adds former five-star quarterback, USC transfer JT Daniels

The news broke on the DawgVent at UGASports.com this morning , and five hours later, the Bulldogs have officially added another quarterback to the room in former USC quarterback JT Daniels.

As mentioned in an earlier story, Daniels, originally of Santa Ana, California's Mater Dei High, signed with USC in the Class of 2018 and played a full season his freshman year. Upon returning for his sophomore year, he subsequently suffered a torn ACL and was replaced by Kedon Slovis.

Daniels was 241/397 for 2887 yards for 60.7 percent in his career at USC prior to injury. He also threw fifteen touchdowns to eleven interceptions during that time.

While immediate eligibility is to be determined, it's expected that Daniels will have at least three years to play based on his injury redshirt.

Daniels was initially rated as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2019 before reclassifying to the Class of 2018.