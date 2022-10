Caleb Cunningham has been asking himself the question for years. What if I were to get recruited by Georgia?

That dream is now becoming a reality. The Class of 2025 Rivals100 receiver is firmly on the radar for the defending national champions after a gameday visit that ended with an offer.

"It's so unreal that I have an offer from there," Cunningham said. "The crazy thing about it, two weeks ago my friends were like, Georgia's going to fool around and offer you. A few weeks later, they had offered me. It's just unreal and a blessing."