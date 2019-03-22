Following Georgia’s second practice of the spring, receiver Jeremiah Holloman, tight end Charlie Woerner, and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley spoke with the media.





Chaney to Coley

Both Holloman and Woerner indicated, although happy for former Bulldog coach Jim Chaney and his new job at Tennessee, they are excited that James Coley is the new offensive coordinator. Both also indicated that because of the change, Georgia will likely throw the ball more this season. As far as Kindley, when asked if there were any significant changes because of Coley stepping in for Chaney, he simply said, “Just playing ball.”





Who will step up at the wide receiver position?



Perhaps look for redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson to step up in a receiving corps which lost standouts Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, and Riley Ridley from last year. Holloman said Jackson is “definitely holding it down right down” at slot receiver. He added that Jackson is bulky, physical, a good route runner, and a “stronger version of Mecole [Hardman].” Along with that of sophomore Matt Landers, Kindley had high praise for Jackson’s work ethic.

Speaking of Landers, Holloman said he and junior Demetris Robertson (along with Jackson) are Georgia’s fastest receivers. Holloman on Robertson: “He’s been developing, It’s been great seeing him out there. I can see that he’s definitely bought into the system and he’s really going to be ready for this upcoming season.”





Making more use of tight ends

With the Bulldogs somewhat depleted at the wide receiver position, Woerner believes the offense will make more use of its tight ends, including the group being slotted more in the “F” spot, or slot position. The senior tight end also indicated he expects more two-tight end formations. Holloman said that despite Georgia being inexperienced at the tight end position, there should be “no growing pains.” Although most of the Bulldogs’ tight ends have seen little to no game action, Georgia has a “next man up” mentality, and the tight ends working against the Bulldogs’ defense in practice is “just as good as going against another team.”





Woerner on new tight ends coach Todd Hartley

“He’s intense, man. I love it—he brings the intensity. … He has coached us up really well and I think the tight ends, as a whole, will benefit off him.”





Holloman on the backup quarterbacks

Holloman said that what stands out about quarterback Stetson Bennett is his “demeanor” compared to when the JUCO transfer was running the Bulldogs’ scout team in 2017. He agreed that Bennett is currently Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback behind Jake Fromm. As far as true freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis, “he can run really well and he’s got a great arm—great touch on deep balls,” Holloman said. “Once he [learns the offense], he’s going to be a threat.”





Kindley on his fellow linemen

Junior Andrew Thomas: A very hard worker who leads by his actions and “not by his mouth” and “everyone else follows.”

Junior Ben Cleveland: Cleveland is “getting back to the old Ben” in regards to Cleveland coming off his injury from last season.

Sophomore Trey Hill: Kindley claims that although Hill is young, he is starting to be a team “leader.” According to Kindley, “After Jake [Fromm], it’s Trey Hill [at center]. He [puts into motion] everything on the football field.”

Notably, Kindley feels strongly that the Bulldogs’ offensive and defensive lines will determine how good the team will be in 2019. The linemen have a motto: “If [we’re] good, we’re going to the national championship. We can beat anybody, everybody, no matter who lines up against us if we’re the best on the field. Nobody can hang with us.





Quotes of the Day:

“He’s so fast, he makes guys who are fast, not fast,”—J.J. Holloman on redshirt freshman receiver Tommy Bush.

“It’s good—another day in paradise, another day in paradise. It’s Georgia football.”—Solomon Kindley on getting back to practice.