Advertisement

in other news

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Key points from Chaz Chambliss' Oct. 7 press conference

Key points from Chaz Chambliss' Oct. 7 press conference

Inside, see the key points made by Chaz Chambliss during his brief press conference on Monday.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 7 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's October 7 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 7.

 • Jed May

in other news

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments

Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 8, 2024
UGA not giving up on Auburn commit Eric Winters
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia has picked things back up in a major way with Eric Winters.

The Rivals100 defensive back and Auburn commit told UGASports that communication with the Bulldogs died down after he committed to the Tigers in June. But over the past few weeks, Georgia has resumed its efforts to flip Winters.

The next step came on Saturday when Winters visited Athens for Georgia's win over Auburn.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement