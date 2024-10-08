UGA not giving up on Auburn commit Eric Winters

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH the video and READ the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Miss. State.
Kirby Smart doubles down on fan comments
Head coach Kirby Smart doubled down his crowd noise comments following Saturday's win over Auburn.
Key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Dylan Fairchild's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Chaz Chambliss' Oct. 7 press conference
Inside, see the key points made by Chaz Chambliss during his brief press conference on Monday.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 7 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 7.
Georgia has picked things back up in a major way with Eric Winters.
The Rivals100 defensive back and Auburn commit told UGASports that communication with the Bulldogs died down after he committed to the Tigers in June. But over the past few weeks, Georgia has resumed its efforts to flip Winters.
The next step came on Saturday when Winters visited Athens for Georgia's win over Auburn.