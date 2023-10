The thought of playing for Georgia never really left Michai Boireau's mind.

The 6-foot-5, 360-pound defensive tackle committed to Florida in June. But Georgia never stopped recruiting Boireau despite his commitment to one of the Bulldogs' hated rivals.

"As I was committed to Florida, I was thinking about the winning aspect of going to Georgia," Boireau said. "Like oh, I could win this amount of games, oh, I could get me a ring on my finger."

Now that Boireau has opened his recruitment back up, Georgia is one of the top contenders.