Georgia is one school that has their eye on him and they had him in Athens not too long ago. The Bulldogs Zimmerman enough to invite him back and he plans to be between the hedges this summer.

Trey Zimmerman started playing football in the seventh grade. Of course with his size, he was immediately a lineman. The 6-foot-5, 294 pound sophomore out of Roswell (Ga.) has picked up offers from Cincinnati and Louisville and he is on many other radars.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "This was my second visit to Georgia," said Zimmerman. "I was there when they played Georgia Tech two years ago, so I had already visited there once before. This visit was great though. I had a good a really good time.

"I got to see the facilities and they were very nice. I like the coaches a lot and everything is really nice there. The vibe is great. I like the city. There is really a lot of great people there.

"I got the feeling that coach [Sam] Pittman is really interested in me. We talked a lot and he wants me to come over in June to workout for him. He wants to work with me one-on-one, so I would love to get an offer.

"Coach Pittman is a great guy and he has a great personality. He is really open and honest. He is social. He is a great coach.

"An offer from Georgia would mean a lot to me. It is something I have been dreaming of and I would love to have that opportunity.

"Georgia looks to be building a dynasty right now under coach [Kirby] Smart. I feel they are on their way to building what Alabama has built. I think they will win championships soon."