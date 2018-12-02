UGA Game Film: SEC Championship review (offense)
This article features more videos than any other game film review this season to give you a full perspective on how Georgia executed successfully well but squandered the lead later. This focuses on the offensive performance. Part Two will come later in the week and will focus on defense/special teams.
The lead was built with stellar pass protection and phenomenal passing from Jake Fromm.
Jake Fromm excellence
Fromm was quick, decisive, and confident. He threw some NFL quality passes including a couple of his touchdowns. All three touchdowns are featured below.
