Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 23:01:49 -0600') }} football Edit

UGA Game Film: SEC Championship review (offense)

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

This article features more videos than any other game film review this season to give you a full perspective on how Georgia executed successfully well but squandered the lead later. This focuses on the offensive performance. Part Two will come later in the week and will focus on defense/special teams.

The lead was built with stellar pass protection and phenomenal passing from Jake Fromm.

Jake Fromm excellence

Fromm was quick, decisive, and confident. He threw some NFL quality passes including a couple of his touchdowns. All three touchdowns are featured below.

Swnzqgdzchccuwasizbs
Jake Fromm throws a perfect pass to Riley Ridley for a touchdown
Fndogwesmysubcomhhhg
Fromm finds Isaac Nauta down the seam for a touchdown
Vqu9zwkgvwffbbrzbvsh
Fromm connects with D'Andre Swift out of the backfield
F3db9etchtgqbnulmo9n
Sign up now to read the rest.
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}