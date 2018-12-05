UGA Game Film: SEC Championship Part 2 (defense/special teams)
Be sure to check out part one of the UGA Game film: SEC Championship focused on offense.
Georgia's defense played better than any other unit has vs. Alabama's dynamic offense. It all started with the elite effort from D'Andre Walker.
D'Andre Walker excellent effort
Walker set the tone early with plays like the one below where he dives away from a good block to trip up the running back at the line of scrimmage. This is elite awareness and vision to keep his eyes on the ball carrier even when being pushed the other way.
One of the best parts of Tua Tagovailoa's game is his ability to extend plays and move the pocket. Georgia kept Tua in front of them and refused to allow him to tuck the football and run. D'Andre Walker and Juwan Taylor combined for an impressive first quarter sack.
