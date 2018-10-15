UGA Game film: LSU defense out-schemes and out-fights Georgia
Game film shows widespread confusion versus LSU.
The biggest concern stemming from the 36-16 loss to LSU is that the Tigers made Georgia question its identity. A team built on a rushing attack and stopping the run suddenly did neither. LSU's defense and hostile atmosphere absolutely affected Georgia's composure. The game film shows many more issues that a simple quarterback change cannot address.
With a bye week looming, we are diving deeper into the LSU game, beginning with offense now and a defensive recap later in the week.
Running game productivity
Georgia showed it could run the ball on LSU, even in a limited sample size.
For what it's worth to all of the Justin Fields proponents, I believe he would have also scored had he kept the ball on the above option read.
Regardless, the main question is: if Georgia could run this effectively, why did they not do it more?
Inconsistent blocking
This was Georgia's worst blocking game by a wide margin from virtually every blocker. Some of that credit goes to Dave Aranda, the best coordinator in college football in my opinion, for installing a scheme to confuse Georgia. Some of the blame goes to Georgia coaches for not being prepared.
Here's a spectrum of blocking ineptitude.
