The biggest concern stemming from the 36-16 loss to LSU is that the Tigers made Georgia question its identity. A team built on a rushing attack and stopping the run suddenly did neither. LSU's defense and hostile atmosphere absolutely affected Georgia's composure. The game film shows many more issues that a simple quarterback change cannot address.

With a bye week looming, we are diving deeper into the LSU game, beginning with offense now and a defensive recap later in the week.