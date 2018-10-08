Whether in response to Vanderbilt loading the box at the line of scrimmage or an attempt to give LSU more to consider on film (or both), Georgia's offensive gameplan vs. the Commodores was noticeably different than every previous game. The Bulldogs maintained their balance (31 passes, 34 rushes), but they also incorporated big play opportunities. It started on the first play of Georgia's second drive.

It is obvious that pass protection was a key area of improvement after the Tennessee game. Georgia put its blockers to the test early. In the first touchdown of the game (below), the offensive line created a huge pocket for Jake Fromm. Charlie Woerner played a pivotal part of extending the play, gliding with the defensive end to keep him out of Fromm's way. The throw is perfect and Terry Godwin once again proved his skills with the football.