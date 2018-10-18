Ticker
UGA Game Film Part 2: Georgia defense gashed by LSU rushing attack

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Missed tackles plagued Georgia and kept LSU out of long yardage situations.

With the bye week, we split the weekly game film review of LSU into two deeper articles.

Here is the review of Georgia's offensive woes.

Now, on to the defensive review

While not overly impressive, Georgia's defense limited LSU to one touchdown through three quarters. They gave Georgia's offense an opportunity to reverse the course of the game as long as they could. That means there were some notably good performances in the defense.

Bright spots

A few players showed improvement versus LSU. The game film review confirm's Paul Maharry's analysis of the PFF grades. Robert Beal and Tae Crowder displayed notable improvement in their pursuit and positioning. Also, Deandre (Baker) and D'Andre (Walker) remain consistent performers for UGA.

Robert Beal (33) finds and burst through a gap to disrupt the passer
Tae Crowder (30) shows great pursuit and tackling technique
Deandre Baker (18) remains one of the best DBs in college football
D'Andre Walker (15) fights through the line for a sack

Linebacker run defense problems

{{ article.author_name }}