UGA Game Film: Florida
I preface this game film analysis with an acknowledgement that Georgia beat their fiercest rival in a top-ten match-up by 19 points. The fanbase should be delighted in the massive improvements made from the LSU loss to the Florida win.
Jake Fromm was heavily criticized leaving Baton Rouge. It is only fitting that we begin this game film analysis with Fromm's accomplishments in Jacksonville.
Quarterback confidence
Florida tried to key in on Georgia's rushing attack and force Jake Fromm to beat Gator defensive backs in one-on-one coverage.
Fromm did.
On both of the Jeremiah Holloman touchdowns, Fromm sees the match-up from the snap and does not look at any other read once the ball reaches his hands. It is a compliment to Holloman's work in practice and Fromm's confidence in him.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news