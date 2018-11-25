UGA Game Film: Dawgs easily handle Georgia Tech
Georgia's offense is playing with great harmony. That's the best way to describe the productivity and efficiency built over time by the Bulldogs' playmakers. Every player on offense has a specific task to complete every play. When the unnoticed contributions occur routinely, it typically opens up regular scoring opportunities. Here's an example.
Tight end contributions
On the first touchdown of the game, Isaac Nauta gives a little chip block before escaping to the flat, drawing a safety to cover him. It opens up a huge hole in the middle of the endzone where Jake Fromm throws a safe pass to Riley Ridley. If Nauta gets caught up at the line of scrimmage or knocked off his assignment, perhaps the safety does not move laterally and Fromm might have to throw the ball away.
As Jim Donnan said on UGA Sports Live last week, there's one main read (Ridley) and one check down (Nauta). Everything else in the play is designed for those possibilities to be supported.
There was plenty of selflessness on display during D'Andre Swift's first quarter touchdown. Tyler Simmons blocks a linebacker while Isaac Nauta finds himself in the bottom of the red zone pile. On the right side of the line, reserve tight end Jackson Harris helps set the initial edge, followed by a physical block by Charlie Woerner.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news