Georgia's offense is playing with great harmony. That's the best way to describe the productivity and efficiency built over time by the Bulldogs' playmakers. Every player on offense has a specific task to complete every play. When the unnoticed contributions occur routinely, it typically opens up regular scoring opportunities. Here's an example.

On the first touchdown of the game, Isaac Nauta gives a little chip block before escaping to the flat, drawing a safety to cover him. It opens up a huge hole in the middle of the endzone where Jake Fromm throws a safe pass to Riley Ridley. If Nauta gets caught up at the line of scrimmage or knocked off his assignment, perhaps the safety does not move laterally and Fromm might have to throw the ball away.

As Jim Donnan said on UGA Sports Live last week, there's one main read (Ridley) and one check down (Nauta). Everything else in the play is designed for those possibilities to be supported.