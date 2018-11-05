Kirby Smart routinely cites physicality and speed as the traits needed for Georgia to be successful. When he looks at the video from the Kentucky game, he will be pleased. Georgia set the tone early with physical play on defense and dynamic speed on offense.

The main story line on defense was the increased playing time of the younger, faster players. However, it was the physical play of some veterans that set the tone. Below, J.R. Reed attacks a blocker to stall Kentucky's swing pass. Georgia did a better job of tackling and made the most of every opportunity to hit Kentucky playmakers.