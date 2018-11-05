Ticker
UGA Game Film: Dawgs dominate Kentucky

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

Kirby Smart routinely cites physicality and speed as the traits needed for Georgia to be successful. When he looks at the video from the Kentucky game, he will be pleased. Georgia set the tone early with physical play on defense and dynamic speed on offense.

Hard-hitting defense

The main story line on defense was the increased playing time of the younger, faster players. However, it was the physical play of some veterans that set the tone. Below, J.R. Reed attacks a blocker to stall Kentucky's swing pass. Georgia did a better job of tackling and made the most of every opportunity to hit Kentucky playmakers.

Dvhuob2nvhnuovljjjco
J.R. Reed strikes his blocker to disrupt the ball carrier
Reiapzwvqr0av5c3a5ha
Julian Rochester lays a big hit on Terry Wilson
Dpf9k3mfaf0wmelyczju
Tyler Clark (No. 52) meets Benny Snell at the line of scrimmage
