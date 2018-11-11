Goal-to-go situations aside, Georgia established a physical and agile running attack against Auburn's stout run defense. In terms of position group wins, Georgia beating Auburn's front seven on the ground is as impressive as anything on the Bulldogs' resume this season. It all started with technically sound offensive line play.

Rushing offense:

Georgia's offensive was stellar all game long. On the play below, Jim Chaney calls a delayed hand off to D'Andre Swift (No. 7). He runs in a huge lane between Solomon Kindley (No. 66) and Lamont Gaillard (No. 53). Kindley does a masterful job of moving a 286 lb. senior lineman to the left and out of the play.

Solomon Kindley (no. 66) manhandles a defensive lineman.

When Kirby Smart talks about physicality, he is talking about the kind of effort Kendall Baker (No. 65) showed as the pulling guard to open up an opportunity for D'Andre Swift.

Kendall Baker fights an Auburn defender to open up a lane.

D'Andre Swift

The offensive line created gaps and D'Andre Swift took advantage. The sophomore running back showed elite athleticism with open field moves. Swift also followed his blockers better than he has all season. Isaac Nauta (No. 18) and J.J. Holloman (No. 9) continue to make game-changing blocks down field.