"The line of scrimmage doesn't flinch." — Kirby Smart

The choice of words may be a coincidence, but I doubt it. When asked about Georgia's team identity following Saturday's 41-17 victory, Kirby Smart channeled South Carolina's game week motto: don't flinch. Georgia never flinched. It started on the very first play of the game.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicks the ball out of the endzone on the opening kickoff.

Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Camarda combined to give South Carolina a combined zero kick and punt returns. It is special teams mastery to completely remove Deebo Samuel from the strongest part of his game. While Hot Rod nailed two field goals and kicked every ball out of the endzone on kickoffs, Alabama missed two first half extra points. Kickers, folks, they're important.