UGA film study: How Georgia physically overwhelmed South Carolina
The choice of words may be a coincidence, but I doubt it. When asked about Georgia's team identity following Saturday's 41-17 victory, Kirby Smart channeled South Carolina's game week motto: don't flinch. Georgia never flinched. It started on the very first play of the game.
Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Camarda combined to give South Carolina a combined zero kick and punt returns. It is special teams mastery to completely remove Deebo Samuel from the strongest part of his game. While Hot Rod nailed two field goals and kicked every ball out of the endzone on kickoffs, Alabama missed two first half extra points. Kickers, folks, they're important.
The Bulldogs quieted the Gamecocks fans in Williams-Brice Stadium with Deandre Baker's pick six. Tyler Clark overpowered South Carolina's right tackle making the pocket clock tick faster. The throw was fine, but the catch was batted. You know the rest. Note how pumped Tyler Clark was as he trailed Baker to the endzone.
Georgia leads 7-0.
