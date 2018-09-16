UGA Film Study: Georgia spotlights offensive weapons vs. Middle Tennessee
Championship teams are typically second-half teams. Georgia showed good indicators of being just that in the third quarter versus South Carolina. Georgia has had each of their three games in complete control by the beginning of the fourth quarter.
At this rate, Kirby Smart will be scheduling first unit practice on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Now, on the the weekly game film.
Offensive versatility
Georgia's first long gain from scrimmage was Elijah Holyfield's 66-yard scamper to the redzone. The play is a RPO. and would have been a big gain with either read. Mecole Hardman and two lead blockers are ready for the swing pass. Why did Jake Fromm give it to Holyfield? Well...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news