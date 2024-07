Georgia is making the most of its last recruiting weekend before fall camp.

The Bulldogs are welcoming a host of talented prospects to campus on July 27 for the annual end of summer cookout. That includes a pair of 2025 five-star prospects and some talented 2026 targets as well.

UGASports has your up to date visitor list for this weekend's festivities.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS EXPECTED VISITOR LIST HERE