 UGASports - UGA continues to surge for Rivals250 RB Micah Welch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 23:43:15 -0500') }} football Edit

UGA continues to surge for Rivals250 RB Micah Welch

Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia has already positioned itself well for one of the top running backs in the 2024 class.

Micah Welch has been to Athens multiple times this spring. The in-state prospect has a strong relationship with Dell McGee and other Bulldogs, including 2022 signee Branson Robinson.

Welch returned to Athens for a camp on June 2. Once again, he spent time with McGee and flashed his skills for the coaches. The visit only helped cement Georgia's place toward the top of Welch's recruitment.

Welch has been a frequent guest in Athens in recent months. He visited campus on March 15, the first day of spring practice. G-Day saw him return again. His most recent visit came on June 2.

On the most recent trip, Welch got to showcase his skills for McGee in person.

"Everything went great," Welch said. "I caught every pass and made everybody miss today during one-on-ones, and I did great in the drills."

McGee and Welch were in frequent communication during the visit. Welch said the conversations mainly centered on how the running backs run their routes out of the backfield.

That's something McGee wants to see in Welch, especially with his somewhat smaller frame. Welch feels he showed those skills well on his visit.

"I'm an all-around back. I can do it all and that's what I showed them I can do today," Welch said. "I learned a new way to go get the ball without losing speed on a long pass."

Welch also spoke briefly with Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. He praised Welch's competitiveness and told him to keep it up heading into his junior season at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville.

Other programs such as Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Penn State are also in hot pursuit of Welch. However, Georgia seems to be the leader at this point.

2024 running back Micah Welch.
2024 running back Micah Welch. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}