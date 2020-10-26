 UGASports - UGA commit Pearce Spurlin: "It is the best feeling in the world"


SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla.Pearce Spurlin is a Georgia Bulldog. A true Georgia Bulldog. He parents went there, as did other family members, so he grew up in a family of red and black. It did not take long for the 6-foot-6, 218 pound athlete out of South Walton High to commit to Kirby Smart.

Spurlin is only a sophomore, but late in the summer, Georgia offered, and he and tight ends coach Todd Hartley quickly established a connection. As soon as that offer arrived, he all but knew he was going to commit. The question was, how soon?

About two months after the offer, Spurlin committed to the Bulldogs and he talks about his love for Georgia and more in this interview.

