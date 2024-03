One of Georgia’s newest running back offers hails from Texas and goes by the name of Myson Johnson-Cook.

Johnson-Cook is coming off his freshman season at MacArthur High School in Illinois. He has since moved to Katy High School in Texas.

Coming in at 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, Johnson-Cook is on the taller and bigger end for running backs.

Despite being nearly 900 miles away from Athens, he described UGA as being his “dream school." It's an offer he didn't expect to receive so soon.