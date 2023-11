The top offensive lineman in the 2026 class has his eyes on Georgia.

Georgia extended an offer to Jackson Cantwell during a multi-day visit to Athens in July. That trip saw Cantwell work out for the Bulldog staff, posting gaudy measurements such as a 31-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-10-inch broad jump while measuring in at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds.

This weekend saw Cantwell return to Athens to watch Georgia battle Missouri. The visit cemented the Bulldogs' place among the top early contenders in his recruitment.