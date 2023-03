Georgia has already identified one of its top EDGE targets in the 2025 class.

Jared Smith is the top weakside defensive end in the 2025 class. The Birmingham prospect has already racked up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas, and others as just a high school sophomore.

The Bulldogs have already established themselves as one of the teams to beat in Smith's recruitment. UGASports spoke with Smith to get his thoughts on Georgia, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and more.