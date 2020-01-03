Mighty Mouse

This award goes to the smallest player who made the biggest impact during the week and to me it was DB Andre Seldon. He’s not the biggest defensive back out there but he plays big even making a play on 6-foot-8 tight end Darnell Washington.

Honorable Mention: RB Chris Tyree, RB Daniyel Ngata, DB Ladarius Tenninson, DB Lideatrick Griffin

Lighting in a Bottle

*****

Physical Freak

*****

Bull Market

Who’s moving up in the rankings? Many players but DT Gervon Dexter was the talk of the week. Is he too low? How high should he be? Is he a five star? Dexter’s play this week will lead to a big bump, we just have to figure out how high.

Honorable Mention: DB Demorie Tate, DB Dontae Manning, WR Kayshon Boutte, DB Andre Seldon, DB Jahari Rogers, WR EJ Williams, WR Brenden Rice, DT Jalen Carter

Bear Market

*****

Mr. Hustle

*****

Fancy Feet

The award for the best footwork usually goes to a running back or defensive back and DB Jaylon Jones takes it this year. I love how fluid Jones is with his feet and he’s never off balance or over-commits. He could play corner or safety at the next level.

Honorable Mention: DB Andre Seldon, RB Chris Tyree, RB EJ Smith, DB Jahari Rogers, DB Enzo Jennings

Hard Hat

This award goes to the biggest hitter and without a doubt that is LB Trenton Simpson. Why does Simpson hit so hard? Because he closes so fast and arrives at the football with such force that the ballcarrier just has to go flying backward.

Honorable Mention: DB Christopher Thompson, LB Curtis Jacobs, LB Wesley Steiner, DT Jalen Carter, LB Phillip Webb

Lunch Pail

*****

Stick Em

This award goes to the player with the best hands and to me that’s WR EJ Williams. He’s not a burner but he’s not slow either and he’s very fluid. And when the ball comes his way, he’s going to come down with it.

Honorable Mention: WR Julian Fleming, WR Brenden Rice, TE Elijah Yelverton, WR Keyshon Boutte, RB Zach Evans

Poise Under Pressure

The quarterback who handles himself the best under duress gets this award and it was QB Drew Pyne for me. He handles the rush well, moves around and extends the play and keeps his head about him. His mental toughness will help him in college.

Honorable Mention: QB Hudson Card, QB Jeff Sims

The Snuggie

This award is named after an old Christmas gift favorite and goes to the defensive back who blankets opponents the best. To me that was DB Dontae Manning, who was never out of position and covers a ton of ground with his speed and length.

Honorable Mention: DB Demorie Tate, DB Jaylon Jones, DB Andre Seldon, DB Enzo Jennings, DB Jahari Rogers, DB Avantae Williams

Boom or Bust

*****

Mr. Consistency

This award speaks for itself and OL Broderick Jones was good from the start to the finish. I was initially worried that he had lost too much weight but now that’s a good thing. They are going to build him into a monster in college.

Honorable Mention: TE Elijah Yelverton, WR Brenden Rice, WR Marvin Mims, RB EJ Smith, OL Chris Morris, DT Jalen Carter

Game Changer

This goes to the player who can impact a game in a second and turn the momentum and to me that’s WR Julian Fleming. He showed off his big-play ability in practice here and there but he really impressed in the game with his long touchdown catch.

Honorable Mention: RB Zach Evans, WR EJ Williams, WR Kayshon Boutte

Star Gazer