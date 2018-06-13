Starting Thursday, the 118th U.S. Open will start, and four former Georgia golfers will aim to win to be the first Bulldog to win golf's second major. Many Dawgs have tried to win the prestigious prize, and several have come close. This year the tournament is at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. This is the fifth time this place has been the host (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004), and it's the only U.S. Open site to host the event in three separate centuries. Could this be the year that a Georgia Bulldog wins?

Best U.S. Open's Finish by a Georgia Bulldog Finish Year Location Chip Beck T-2nd 1986 Shinnecock Hills Chip Beck T-2nd 1989 Oak Hill Erik Compton T-2nd 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 Brian Harman T-2nd 2017 Erin Hills Tim Simpson T-5th 1990 Medinah Tommy Tolles T-5th 1997 Congressional Bubba Watson T-5th 2007 Oakmont

Here is a deeper look at the four Dawgs who are in this year's field... Despite not winning a PGA Tour event this season (so far), Brian Harman is having a very good year. He has seven top 10s which is tied for the most on tour with Dustin Johnson. The seven is tied for the most he's had in any season, and that he did last season. Speaking of last season, in the 2017 U.S. Open, Harman finished tied for second and his 12 under par score was tied for the third best U.S. Open score ever. Here are some more facts on him...

Brian Harman - Season Stats Events Made Cuts Wins Top 10's Money Earned 16 14 0 7 $2,296,876

Brian Harman - U.S. Open Career U.S. Opens Made Cuts Top 10's Best Finish Best Final Score 3 1 1 T-2nd (2017 - Erin Hills) -12 (2017 Erin Hills)

In 2010, Russell Henley won the SEC Player of the Year Award and soon after shot +8 at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach. He finished in a tie for the low amateur award during the major. He has seven career top 25s in majors, but never a top-10. Could this year be his first? He has only one top 10 this season, but anything is possible. Here is more info on him...

Russell Henley - Season Stats Events Made Cuts Wins Top 10's Money Earned 15 11 0 1 $960,914

Russell Henley - U.S. Open Career U.S. Opens Made Cuts Top 10's Best Finish Best Final Score 6 4 0 T-16th

(2010 Pebble Beach) -1 (2017 Erin Hills)

This season Kevin Kisner is not as dominant as he has been recently, but isn't doing that badly. He finished second to fellow Bulldog Bubba Watson at the World Golf Championship-Dell Tech Match Play back in March and a month later finished tied for seventh at the Heritage. Here are some more numbers on him...

Kevin Kisner - Season Stats Events Made Cuts Wins Top 10's Money Earned 16 11 0 3 $1,898,669

Kevin Kisner - U.S. Open Career U.S. Opens Made Cuts Top 10's Best Finish Best Final Score 4 3 0 T-12th (2015 Chambers Bay +1 (2015 Chambers Bay)

The only Bulldog to win a major is Bubba Watson, with his two Masters' wins. He has not fared as well in the following major. He has made the cut in less than half of U.S. Opens he has entered. Could this year be different? He has done very well this season. He has made the cut in 12 of 13 PGA Tour events and has won twice this season. The two wins are tied for the most he has had in any season during his pro career. Here are more of his stats in a nutshell...

Bubba Watson - Season Stats Events Made Cuts Wins Top 10's Money Earned 13 12 2 4 $3,740,485

Bubba Watson - U.S. Open Career U.S. Opens Made Cuts Top 10's Best Finish Best Final Score 11 5 1 T-5th (2007 Oakmont) +4 (2009 Bethpage Black)

Here is when these four will be teeing off this Thursday as well as where they will start and with whom...

Thursday's Tee Times Time Hole Paired With... Brian Harman 7:29 am et 10 Alexander Levy and Patrick Cantlay Russell Henley 12:52 pm et 1 Aaron Wise and Peter Uihlein Kevin Kisner 1:58 pm et 10 Ross Fisher and Adam Hadwin Bubba Watson 7:40 am et 1 Jason Day and Brooks Koepka