U.S. Open Preview (Bulldog Edition)
Starting Thursday, the 118th U.S. Open will start, and four former Georgia golfers will aim to win to be the first Bulldog to win golf's second major. Many Dawgs have tried to win the prestigious prize, and several have come close. This year the tournament is at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. This is the fifth time this place has been the host (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004), and it's the only U.S. Open site to host the event in three separate centuries. Could this be the year that a Georgia Bulldog wins?
|Finish
|Year
|Location
|
Chip Beck
|
T-2nd
|
1986
|
Shinnecock Hills
|
Chip Beck
|
T-2nd
|
1989
|
Oak Hill
|
Erik Compton
|
T-2nd
|
2014
|
Pinehurst No. 2
|
Brian Harman
|
T-2nd
|
2017
|
Erin Hills
|
Tim Simpson
|
T-5th
|
1990
|
Medinah
|
Tommy Tolles
|
T-5th
|
1997
|
Congressional
|
Bubba Watson
|
T-5th
|
2007
|
Oakmont
Here is a deeper look at the four Dawgs who are in this year's field...
Despite not winning a PGA Tour event this season (so far), Brian Harman is having a very good year. He has seven top 10s which is tied for the most on tour with Dustin Johnson. The seven is tied for the most he's had in any season, and that he did last season. Speaking of last season, in the 2017 U.S. Open, Harman finished tied for second and his 12 under par score was tied for the third best U.S. Open score ever. Here are some more facts on him...
|Events
|Made Cuts
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Money Earned
|
16
|
14
|
0
|
7
|
$2,296,876
|U.S. Opens
|Made Cuts
|Top 10's
|Best Finish
|Best Final Score
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
T-2nd
(2017 - Erin Hills)
|
-12
(2017 Erin Hills)
In 2010, Russell Henley won the SEC Player of the Year Award and soon after shot +8 at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach. He finished in a tie for the low amateur award during the major. He has seven career top 25s in majors, but never a top-10. Could this year be his first? He has only one top 10 this season, but anything is possible. Here is more info on him...
|Events
|Made Cuts
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Money Earned
|
15
|
11
|
0
|
1
|
$960,914
|U.S. Opens
|Made Cuts
|Top 10's
|Best Finish
|Best Final Score
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
T-16th
|
-1
(2017 Erin Hills)
This season Kevin Kisner is not as dominant as he has been recently, but isn't doing that badly. He finished second to fellow Bulldog Bubba Watson at the World Golf Championship-Dell Tech Match Play back in March and a month later finished tied for seventh at the Heritage. Here are some more numbers on him...
|Events
|Made Cuts
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Money Earned
|
16
|
11
|
0
|
3
|
$1,898,669
|U.S. Opens
|Made Cuts
|Top 10's
|Best Finish
|Best Final Score
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
T-12th
(2015 Chambers Bay
|
+1
(2015 Chambers Bay)
The only Bulldog to win a major is Bubba Watson, with his two Masters' wins. He has not fared as well in the following major. He has made the cut in less than half of U.S. Opens he has entered. Could this year be different? He has done very well this season. He has made the cut in 12 of 13 PGA Tour events and has won twice this season. The two wins are tied for the most he has had in any season during his pro career. Here are more of his stats in a nutshell...
|Events
|Made Cuts
|Wins
|Top 10's
|Money Earned
|
13
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
$3,740,485
|U.S. Opens
|Made Cuts
|Top 10's
|Best Finish
|Best Final Score
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
T-5th
(2007 Oakmont)
|
+4
(2009 Bethpage Black)
Here is when these four will be teeing off this Thursday as well as where they will start and with whom...
|Time
|Hole
|Paired With...
|
Brian Harman
|
7:29 am et
|
10
|
Alexander Levy and Patrick Cantlay
|
Russell Henley
|
12:52 pm et
|
1
|
Aaron Wise and Peter Uihlein
|
Kevin Kisner
|
1:58 pm et
|
10
|
Ross Fisher and Adam Hadwin
|
Bubba Watson
|
7:40 am et
|
1
|
Jason Day and Brooks Koepka
*** One of the first things mentioned up top was that this is the fifth time the U.S. Open has been played in Shinnecock Hills. You will also notice that is 1986, former Dawg Chip Beck finished in 2nd at this course. One of two runner-ups he had at the U.S. Open.
*** In 2004, Bubba Watson played at this course and missed the cut going 73, 74.
*** In 1995 this course was too tough for Beck as he missed the cut going 75, 74. As I looked down at the scores that year, I also noticed an amateur named Tiger Woods shooting 74, 85.