Tykee Smith "getting close" per Smart

Kirby Smart does not know if defensive back Tykee Smith (ACL) will be cleared by the start of fall camp. But he’s apparently getting close.

“I don't know if he'll be completely cleared when we get back to fall camp,” Smart said during SEC Media Days. “But he should be cleared shortly thereafter it. Hopefully, we can find a role for him to help us.”

Georgia defensive coaches certainly have their fingers crossed.

After transferring from West Virginia, it was hoped the veteran defensive back would be able to play a key role in the Bulldog secondary.

Unfortunately, that did not happen after a preseason foot injury kept him off the field for the first five games before finally seeing action at Auburn on Oct. 9.

Smith would chip in with three tackles, but later tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the year.

“I've seen him running, working out, testing, doing a lot of things. You're never going to be 100 percent,” Smart said. “You go back to George (Pickens), you go back to every ACL we've had. He is not 100 percent, but you still see the athleticism.”

Once healthy, Smith is expected to compete for playing time primarily at Star.

During his two years at West Virginia, Smith earned Freshman All-American honors in 2019 and was tabbed a second-team All-American in 2020.

The Philadelphia native played in 12 games as a freshman with 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss with one sack, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

In 2020, Smith played in all 10 games with 61 tackles, five pass breakups with two interceptions.

“When you watch him do DB drills, he's very fluid, he has great ball skills. With the new NCAA rules, we're able to have balls out there and see kids get a little bit more individual work,” Smart said. “It's been great. A slight change and it's been great to go out there and see him compete. But he's not been cleared to play football just yet. Tackle, do all those things.”