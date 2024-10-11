Advertisement
in other news
Elijah Griffin nearing a decision
Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,
• Sam Spiegelman
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck
Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.
• Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State
In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.
• Anthony Dasher
The latest on five-star target Justus Terry
UGASports brings you the latest in the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.
• Trent Smallwood
Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan
Kirby Smart was interviewed Wednesday afternoon on 680 The Fan. Inside is the transcript of what he had to say.
• Anthony Dasher
Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE