Advertisement

in other news

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

UGASports brings you the latest in the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

 • Trent Smallwood
Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart was interviewed Wednesday afternoon on 680 The Fan. Inside is the transcript of what he had to say.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Elijah Griffin nearing a decision

Savannah Christian five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin appears to be nearing a decision,

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Two teams are trending at the top with five-star DL Justus Terry
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: