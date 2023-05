MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. - Two more kickoff times for Georgia were announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs' Sept. 2 opener against UT-Martin will kick off at 6 p.m. with the game to be televised via pay-per-view on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Georgia's Week 2 game against Ball State, meanwhile, will kick off at noon and be televised on the SEC Network.

CBS is also scheduled to televise a pair of Georgia games this season. The Bulldogs’ home matchup with South Carolina will be on the network at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, and the annual Georgia-Florida matchup will also be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.